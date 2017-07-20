Mother accused of mudering toddler son is too sick to attend hearing, court hears

A doctor charged with the murder of her three-year-old son in Dublin was too sick to attend a court hearing today, reports Tom Tuite.

GP Maha Al-Adheem, 42, was due to face her second hearing at Dublin District Court having been remanded in custody last week. When the case was called on Thursday, Judge Michael Walsh was told by defence solicitor Richard Young that “she is not going to be produced today”.

Det Sergeant Brendan O’Halloran also told the court, “she is not going to be produced today she is sick, judge.”

Judge Walsh adjourned the case in her absence for one week and said the accused should be in court on the next date.

The body of Omar Omran, who was stabbed to death, was found when gardai and an ambulance crew were called to his home at Riverside Apartments in Kimmage, at about seven o’clock on July 10 last.

Entry was forced and the infant child was found in his bedroom.

The toddler was laid to rest earlier this week after he was brought to the Islamic section of Newcastle Cemetery, in Co Dublin, following prayers at Clonskeagh mosque.

Following the discovery of her son’s body, Ms Al-Adheem, a doctor from Iraq who had been living in Ireland since 2010, was detained at Crumlin Garda Station under Section Four of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

At her first hearing last week, Det Sergeant Brendan O’Halloran had told Judge Walsh that Ms Al-Adheem was arrested at 12.30am on July 13 for the offence of murder contrary to common law. He said she made no reply.

Det Sgt O’Halloran had said he cautioned her about 45 minutes later and charged her. He had told the court she was given a true copy of the charge and in reply to the charge she said, “Yes it was my knife, yes it was my hand, it was not me, it was the power.”

The district court cannot grant bail in murder cases.

The defendant sat motionless during the brief hearing and did not address court.

Due to the nature of the charge a bail application can only be made in the High Court.