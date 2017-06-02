Most motorists support tough new drink-drive proposal

AA Ireland says 70% of 3,000 motorists that it surveyed support tough new drink-drive proposals by Minister Shane Ross.

It found that almost 7 in 10 agree with the new bill which would see the blood alcohol level lowered to between 50 and 80mg.

The Transport Minister this week suggested that the bill has been stalled by politicians bowing to public pressure from publicans.

However the AA's Barry Aldworth says their survey shows that Irish motorists agree with the minister, that the link between alcohol and road deaths can not be disputed.

"Unfortunately there seems to be some form of stalling, whether it's self-interest on behalf of TDs or whether they misunderstand the views of their constituents on this," he said.

"We threw or support behind this when it was proposed by Shane Ross and looking at the survey the majority of motorists are supportive of it.