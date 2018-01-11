Most homeless families at Gresham Hotel offered new short-term accommodation

Nearly all of the homeless families staying at Dublin’s Gresham Hotel have been offered new short-term accommodation.

The 14 families were told they would have to leave at the end of this month, as the hotel will no longer be accepting payments from Dublin City Council.

Inner City Helping Homeless (ICHH) have confirmed a deal has been reached with 13 of the families for alternative emergency accommodation.

"The majority of the families that are in the Gresham Hotel are satisfied with the offers that have been forthcoming," said ICHH CEO Anthony Flynn.

"There’s an issue in regard to one family and we’re still hammering out a deal in regard to that family so we’re hoping and we’re confident that we might be able to that over the next 24 hours."

- Newstalk Wire