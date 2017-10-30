More than half of Irish millennials claim to have had sex in public place

More than half of Irish millennials claim to have had sex in a pubic place, according to a new survey.

Irish respondents topped the category in the European Broadcasting Union survey of a million 18- to 34-year-olds across 15 countries.

Eight out of 10 men and seven out of 10 women revealed they would not be happy without sex.

Three out of 10 said they have either had or would like to try gay sex.

Some 15% of Irish millennials said they had tried S&M.