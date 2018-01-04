More than 7,000 homes delivered by NAMA over last four years

Around 7,200 homes have been delivered by NAMA over the last four years, according to its 2017 year end review.

A further 9,500 homes are being built or have planning permission with another 8,500 units to submit planning this year.

Since the start of 2012, NAMA has delivered almost 2,500 social housing units.

The report also shows the agency's exposure to unfinished housing estates has reduced from a peak of 335 in 2010 to just 8 estates now.

It has invested or committed approximately €140m to remediate and complete properties and estates for social housing purposes.