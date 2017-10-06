More than 678.000 people are waiting for hospital care in Ireland

Tthe National Treatment Purchase Fund has said more than 678,800 patients were waiting for hospital care at the end of September in Ireland.

The figure represents an increase of 19,000 on the previous month, according to RTÉ News.

More than 101,460 were waiting for inpatient or day case treatment.

Some lists saw reductions, for example the numbers waiting to be seen by a consultant at an outpatient clinic were down slightly on August figures but remained above 495,000.

A further 10,317 are temporarily unfit or unable to attend due to clinical or personal reasons.