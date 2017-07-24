More than 600 people apply to buy just 41 affordable houses in Dublin

The huge demand for affordable homes in Dublin highlights the current housing crisis, according to a local councillor.

Sinn Féin councillor Noeleen Reilly said the waiting list for cooperative housing in Ballymun indicated an urgent need for the Government to establish a new national affordable housing scheme.

“There is room for another 2,000 homes in Ballymun, and so there are huge opportunities for affordable housing here, but there is lots of vacant land in the city and elsewhere that could be used for affordable housing,” she said.

Ms Reilly said she was not surprised by the demand for places in Ó Cualann’s new scheme.

“We are in the middle of a huge housing crisis, people desperately need homes. Ó Cualann are fantastic, but they are not the biggest organisation in the world. There needs to be a national affordable housing scheme.”