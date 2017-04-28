More than 500 have died in workplace accidents in past decade

Up to 520 people have been killed in work-related accidents here in the last 10 years.

Today marks International Workers Memorial day, which remembers those who have died and highlights the importance of safety at work.

The Health and Safety Authority says most accidents are preventable and is encouraging companies to organise training for their staff.

CEO of the HSA, Martin O'Halloran, said: "We are holding this to honour and commemorate those people who sadly lost their lives or were maimed in workplace accidents.

"The other very important reason is that it is an opportunity for everyone to take a look at the precautions in their work and identify their hazards, assess the risks, look at the controls they have in place.

"And very importantly their communications and dialogue."