More than 400 people waiting for hospital beds today

There are 404 people on trolleys in hospitals across the country today.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, Cork University Hospital is the most overcrowded with 44 people in need of a bed.

Midland Regional Hospital, Portlaoise is next with 41 people on trolleys and in overflow areas of wards.

Overall, 282 people are waiting on trolleys while there are 122 people in overflow wards around the country.