More than 200 slept rough in Dublin on single night despite additional emergency beds

More than 200 people have been counted sleeping rough in Dublin on one night.

Official figures revealed that even though 220 emergency beds were opened for homeless people late last year, 138 people were forced to bed down on the streets and in doorways.

The headcount on April 4 was down on last November’s figure of 142 but up a third on last April.

Another 57 homeless people were recorded in Merchant’s Quay Ireland’s Night Cafe and officials found another 23 Romanians on the streets of the capital who had arrived in the weeks before the survey seeking or having been promised employment.

More than half of them have been successfully repatriated, the Dublin Region Homeless Executive said.

Pat Doyle, chief executive of the Peter McVerry Trust, said it had been hoped the number would come down with the new beds and homes being made available.

"We still see people falling through the cracks too easily," he said.

"We need better and stronger supports for vulnerable people, people who find it very difficult to comply with a one-size-fits-all approach.

"We are still asking for improved responses from Government departments like social protection, justice and health."

The trust noted that there are 33,000 empty homes in Dublin.

Mr Doyle said: "These buildings can and must play a critical role in providing exits from homelessness.

"We know there are over 33,000 empty homes in Dublin alone, yet we only need around 200 of these to all but eliminate rough sleeping in the city."

Detail on the spring rough sleeper count showed 85 people had previously accessed homeless services and seven had never done so in the past.

Thirteen people were described as non-Irish nationals and the nationality of another 40 could not be established.

Of the 138 persons discovered sleeping rough:

85 people had previously accessed homeless services , 7 persons had not accessed such services, and of the remaining 46 there was insufficient details available to ascertain whether they had accessed this service;

85 people were Irish nationals, 13 were non-Irish nationals, and the nationality of 40 individuals could not be identified on the night.

72% of people were discovered in Dublin City (North and South), and the remaining 28% were found outside Dublin City, in Fingal , South Dublin and Dun Laoghaire.

57 people accessed the Night Café operated by Merchant’s Quay Ireland, on the night of the count. This service provides a core response to people who are rough sleeping and makes onward referrals to accommodation and support services including; health, addiction and social services.

186 placements were made through the Homeless Freephone and Dublin’s Housing First on the night of the count.

The vast majority of rough sleepers were found on the streets of the city and men outnumber women by about four to one.

Winter 2014 is the worst on record for rough sleepers, when 168 people were counted on the streets.