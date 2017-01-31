More than 100,000 'trapped' in part-time jobs depend on Jobseekers

The independent think tank, Social Justice Ireland, says there are more than 100,000 people "trapped" in part-time work which, the group says, increases their dependency on State income supports.

Michelle Murphy, Research and Policy Analyst at Social Justice Ireland, said: “Over 100,000 people are currently working part-time hours, but would take full-time employment if they could find it. This figure has increased by 25% since 2008 and points to a worrying employment trend in Ireland.

“Some of this part-time work gives rise to increased dependency on state income supports. Approximately 13% of people in part-time employment are in receipt of (reduced) Jobseekers allowance or Jobseekers benefit."

Graph via Social Justice Ireland’s Employment Monitor.

The think-tank claimed that the figure may include people who are staying in education longer than they would like to, and they may be prepared to forego it if there was a suitable job available.

They said that enrolment in third-level education has gone up by 30% since 2007 and that a rise in third-level enrolment is positive "only if people are remaining in education voluntarily", and not because they do not believe their employment prospects are favourable.