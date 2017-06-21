More than 100 Gardaí arrest 34 people in crackdown on criminal gangs in Waterford

Around 120 officers have arrested 34 people in a three-day operation cracking down on crime in Waterford city.

Gardaí manned 72 checkpoints as part of Operation Thor - 'Project Storm' in order to intercept and disrupt criminal gangs in the city.

The arrests were made in connection with investigations into recent burglary, theft, criminal damage, assault and violent disorder incidents and in relation to bench and penal warrants.

They also carried out 12 searches, including six on locations with reported drug crime.

The operation also saw more high-visibility foot patrols across 18 neighbourhoods in the city.

Crime prevention and awareness stands were set up at two local shopping centres and at University Hospital Waterford, where advice leaflets and crime prevention information was distributed to the public.

Around 120 officers took part, including the Armed Support Unit and trainee Gardaí from the Garda College in Templemore.