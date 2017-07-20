More terror simulations could take place in coming months, says Defence Minister

The Defence Minister says further terror simulations could take place in the coming months.

Paul Kehoe was speaking after the first meeting of the Cabinet's new National Security Committee.

It has been set up to monitor the State's response to any growing terror threat and includes figures from the Defence Forces and Gardai.

Minister Kehoe says after the first live terror simulation was held in Dublin last week, others are now likely to follow.

"As we all know, we have to be prepared in so far as possible, for whatever eventuality may arise, and the only way to be prepared is for exercises carried out.

"I think it is very important we have all the agencies prepared, and we learn lessons from whatever exercises are carried out."