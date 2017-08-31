More sex workers being attacked since new legislation introduced, claim Sex Workers Alliance

Attacks on sex workers have increased since gardaí started clamping down on clients.

The Sex Workers Alliance is claming their members are in greater danger because of laws prosecuting those who buy sex.

Women's rights groups have welcomed the tightening of rules, but sex worker Caitríona O'Brien has said the only way to help is to decriminalise the industry.

"Since the client criminalisation has been introduced in Ireland, Sex Workers Alliance Ireland have actually seen a rise of sex workers coming to us looking for support," she said.

"Most recently there was the spate of knife attacks against trans sex workers in May."