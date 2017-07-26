More prison time for criminal who headbutted officer because cell did not have TV

A criminal who head butted a prison officer after complaining his new cell did not have a television has had his time in jail extended by 18 months, reports Fiona Ferguson.

Glen Conroy (29) is currently serving an six year sentence for aggravated burglary and had been due for release in January 2018. This new sentence will begin then.

Mountjoy Prison

He has 57 previous convictions including seven for assault causing harm, five for burglary, three for robbery, one for false imprisonment as well as public order and road traffic offences.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard Conroy has spent just two and a half years in total at liberty in the last 15 years.

Conroy, of The Kybe, Skerries, Co. Dublin., was convicted last month by a Dublin Circuit Criminal Court jury following a three day trial of assaulting the prison officer causing him harm at Mountjoy Prison on March 20, 2013.

Garda Barry Brennan told Eilis Brennan BL, prosecuting, that Conroy was being transferred from another landing and on reaching the new cell complained that there was no television.

Prison officer Paul Brady told Conroy that he would look into it and organise one.

The court heard Conroy lunged towards the prison officer launching an unprovoked attack. He head butted Officer Brady before punching him in the face.

Conroy violently resisted attempts by other prison officers to restrain him and was brought to the ground in the cell by three prison officer using control and restraint techniques.

Officer Brady sustained facial injuries and was out of work for one month.

During the trial Assistant-Governor Malcolm O’Sullivan gave evidence that there had been a disciplinary hearing and on admitting the assault Conroy lost some privileges for a time.

Aidan McCarthy BL, defending, said Conroy’s situation was “truly tragic.” He said he had gone into care at the age of five years old and began serving sentences at the age of 14.

He said Conroy, a father of two, has spent a total of two and a half years at liberty in the 15 years since then. He said Conroy was one of 14 siblings and had an identical twin in prison in the UK.

Counsel handed in a letter of apology from Conroy. He said his client was concerned for his mother, who cares for an older sibling, and had hoped to be of assistance to her on his release.

Judge Martin Nolan said Conroy had not had the best start in life and noted he had a history of previous convictions involving violence. He took into account Conroy’s remorse.

He said he had to bear in mind Conroy had been in custody for a considerable time and imposed 18 months imprisonment to be served consecutive to his current sentence.