More pressure for Kenny as poll sees Fine Gael slide; Fianna Fáil 'in no mood for election'

Taoiseach Enda Kenny is under further pressure after a new opinion poll shows Fine Gael trailing Fianna Fáil.

Just a day after Enda Kenny was forced to issue a statement clarifying there would be no coalition with Sinn Féin, the RED C survey in today's Sunday Business Post has Fianna Fáil up three points on 27%, with Fine Gael down a point to 24%.

The Independent Alliance are down from four points to 3%.

Sinn Féin drop two points to 14%, with non-aligned independents going up 2 to 14%.

Labour is unchanged on 5%, the People Before Profit Anti Austerity Alliance drops one to 4%, the Greens go up one point to 4% and the Social Democrats are unchanged on 4%, while Renua goes up one point to 1%.

Political Editor with the Sunday Business Post Michael Brennan said Fianna Fáil would be "quietly happy" with the results.

He said: "From talking to party TDs, the big factor is they're happy to sit where they are facilitating the Government and leading the opposition.

"They certainly think that will take them through 2017. They're not in any mood to be inspired by a poll like this to go to the country just yet."