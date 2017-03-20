More people than ever surviving cancer in Ireland

More people are surviving cancer in Ireland than ever before, the Irish Cancer Society has said.

The charity said that survival rates for the disease now stand at six in 10, compared with four in 10 in 1997.

The charity is today reflecting on 30 years of research into the disease, and head of research Dr Robert O'Connor has outlined some of the key advances that have been made.

"The advances in terms of children's response to treatment, more than nine in 10 cases of leukaemia in children now will be cured," she said.

"And there's been major advances but we need more in terms of helping people after their cancer treatment and, I guess, the recognition of the impact of things people can do, like exercise."