More modular homes approved for Dublin
31/07/2017 - 11:32:24
Seventy more modular homes have been approved for Dublin.
The two- and three-bedroom rapid-build properties will be built in Cherry Orchard, Ballyfermot and Finglas.
They can be delivered faster than bricks-and-mortar homes because they do not need to fulfil strict planning laws.
They are aimed at tackling the homeless crisis by taking families out of emergency hotel accommodation.
