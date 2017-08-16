Monitor reports 12% fall in professional job vacancies

The number of professional job vacancies available in Ireland fell by 12% last month when compared to the same month in 2016.

The Morgan McKinley Ireland Monthly Employment Monitor also found that it had gone down by 24% since June.

The figures from the professional services recruitment firm found there was a 5% increase in the number of professionals seeking jobs in Ireland in July compared to the same month a year ago.

They said they see this as an "indicator of continuing employee confidence, mobility and a willingness to consider opportunities".

They said the slide is likely to carry through the current month of August, but consider it as seasonal.

Morgan McKinley Ireland Director of Inward Investment, Trayc Keevans, said: “There are currently fewer professional jobs coming onto the market however we have seen a much busier period of recruitment in the first half of 2017 than in any year previously since the economic crisis, so some level of seasonality is now to be expected.

“In a very competitive market for talent acquisition, we are also seeing an elongation of hiring timelines including an increase in assertiveness by employers where there is a trend of counter offers being made to retain employees. This is predominantly for critical functions in the ICT and Financial Services industries.

"Employers are also deliberately enhancing their career progression, succession planning and employee retention strategies."

They said that foreign direct investment interest in Ireland is still strong.

They said: "It includes interest from multinationals considering Ireland as a European hub and who have already ruled out other European locations, in the context of Brexit.

"This is due largely to Ireland’s overall competitiveness, skills availability and supportive business climate.

“Internationally owned financial services organisations are continuing to expand in Ireland although this is not necessarily being portrayed as a result of Brexit.

They highlighted infrastructure as a key concern for Ireland’s appeal to international companies, including:

housing,

rental availability and sustainability,

telecommunications,

commuter transport,

educational investments and training opportunities

They said: "After a near decade of contraction, the pace of economic recovery is such that there are a range of pressure points which could impinge on our competitive progress.

"The Government’s proposed new Ireland 2040 spatial strategy anticipates that the population will grow by 750,000 over the next two decades.

"Developments must be dispersed throughout urban centres across Ireland, and not just Dublin, including the encouragement of multinational investment and employment in the regions.”