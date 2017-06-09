Monaghan farmer accused of importing hallucinogenic drug

A Co Monaghan farmer is facing trial accused of unlawfully importing a hallucinogenic drug.

Marcus McCabe (aged 56) with an address of Burdautien, in Clones, appeared at Dublin District Court on Friday to face a charge under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

He is accused of unlawfully importing the banned substance N,N-Dimethyltryptamine at Terminal 2 at Dublin Airport on November 13, 2014.

When the case was called he told Judge Miriam Malone that he was representing himself and wanted to know what directions have been given by the Director of Public Prosecution.

He also said he was seeking an order for disclosure of evidence.

The judge said the charge related to importation of a controlled drug and given the nature of the charge he could be entitled to legal aid.

Mr McCabe told the court he ran a small business which was supplied by a farm he owned.

Garda Liam Mangan said there was no objection to legal aid which was granted by Judge Malone who assigned solicitor Michael French to represent the accused.

No evidence was given as to the value or quantity of substance allegedly seized.

Today’s hearing was Mr McCabe's first court appearance on the charge and he has not yet indicated how he will plead.

He was ordered to appear again on a date in September.