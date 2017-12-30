Molly Martens facing prospect of further three years in jail

Convicted murderer Molly Martens could face an extra three years in jail for allegedly breaking prison rules.

The 34-year-old former au pair is serving a minimum sentence of 20 years for killing her Irish husband Jason Corbett at their home in North Carolina.

Martens now faces a three-year extension after she was cited last month for "unauthorised leave" - meaning she left a supervised area without permission or did not report to one as required.