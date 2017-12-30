Molly Martens facing prospect of further three years in jail

Back to Court case Ireland Home

Convicted murderer Molly Martens could face an extra three years in jail for allegedly breaking prison rules.

The 34-year-old former au pair is serving a minimum sentence of 20 years for killing her Irish husband Jason Corbett at their home in North Carolina.

Martens now faces a three-year extension after she was cited last month for "unauthorised leave" - meaning she left a supervised area without permission or did not report to one as required.
KEYWORDS: court

 

More like this story

Most Read in Ireland