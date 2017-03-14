Mixed views about Cork Lord Mayor’s trip to meet Donald Trump

Members of two political parties have hit out at Cork city's Lord Mayor for accepting an invitation to visit Donald Trump’s White House as part of the St Patrick’s Day festivities, writes Kevin O'Neill.

Lord Mayor Des Cahill yesterday confirmed a surprise invitation to take part in the White House's St Patrick's Day celebrations on Thursday.

He departed for Washington DC this morning and will meet with President Donald Trump on Thursday, before returning to Cork to take part in Friday's St Patrick's Day parade.

Cllr Fiona Ryan of the Solidarity Party, formerly named the Anti-Austerity Alliance, slammed the planned visit.

She said, "The line that this is justified by the cementing of Irish and American relations is nonsense of the highest order.

"We should be standing in solidarity with those who are resisting the deportations and the restrictions when, instead, [the Lord Mayor] will be standing in the same room as those who will be implementing them.

"In Ireland - and Cork in particular - you have American multinationals who are standing firm against the Trump immigration ban so I do not think there is any suggestion that they will take offence or withdraw support."

Oliver Moran, the Green Party representative in Cork North Central, criticised the timing of the visit.

"How will he be able to hold his head up high in Cork on his return?" Mr Moran asked.

"St Patrick's Day, of all days, is a celebration of emigration."

However, there was support for the visit too, with Independent councillor Kieran McCarthy claiming it will serve as a boost to Irish heritage.

Similar praise came from Cllrs Tim Brosnan, who brought a 'Make Cork Great Again' hat to last night's meeting.

Others, including Cllr Kenneth O'Flynn (FF) and John Buttimer (FG) backed the Lord Mayor ahead of the visit.

Mr Buttimer added that 'meaningful engagement and discourse' with the White House is important, despite having 'huge concerns' about many of the new administration's policies.

