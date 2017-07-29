Mixed reaction to new detention centre at Dublin Airport

There has been a mixed reaction to news that a new detention centre is being built at Dublin Airport.

Work is due to begin in September on the facility which will hold people who are due to be deported.

Up until now, people have been detained in the prison system which the UN Committee on Torture has condemned.

The Immigrant Council of Ireland wants reassurance that it would still only be used as a last resort.

The ICI's Pippa Wilnough does not see the need for remanding anyone in any circumstances.

"Detention is a very last resort, you can't deprive people of their liberty," she said.

"Any nation state has the right to refuse people to land and the rules are people should be returned on the next available flight so really there should be no cause for detention."

Labour Councillor Deirdre Kingston said it is good that a designated unit will be developed that is fit for purpose, but said it is vital that we have full transparency and accountability over our immigration system.

“I think it’s essential we get all the facts on these cases and everything is disclosed to the public so that we can ensure full transparency and accountability,” said Ms Kingston.

“It’s quite concerning that some people may be discriminated against because of where they are coming from their background or their economic status,” she added.