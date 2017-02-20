Mixed news in latest homelessness figures

There's mixed news in the new national homelessness figures released by the Department of Housing.

The number of homeless families fell during January to 1,172, a drop of 33 families.

But the total number of adults registered as homeless rose to 4,670, an increase of 117 compared to the December figures.

The pattern was repeated in Dublin, with a fall in the number of families in emergency accommodation and an increase in homeless adults.

Housing Minister Simon Coveney says the figures reflect efforts to speed up the number of families exiting homelessness, with 317 households gaining accommodation so far this year.