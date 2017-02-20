Mixed news in latest homelessness figures

Back to Ireland Home

There's mixed news in the new national homelessness figures released by the Department of Housing.

The number of homeless families fell during January to 1,172, a drop of 33 families. 

But the total number of adults registered as homeless rose to 4,670, an increase of 117 compared to the December figures.

The pattern was repeated in Dublin, with a fall in the number of families in emergency accommodation and an increase in homeless adults.

Housing Minister Simon Coveney says the figures reflect efforts to speed up the number of families exiting homelessness, with 317 households gaining accommodation so far this year.

KEYWORDS: homelessness, homeless, ireland, dublin, families, adults, simon coveney

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Ireland