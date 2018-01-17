Missing Kildare teenager found safe and well

Update 9.19pm: 14-year-old Michael McDonagh, who had been missing from Newbridge, Co Kildare since January 15, has been located safe and well this evening.

Earlier: Gardaí in Newbridge are appealing to the public to help find 14-year-old Michael McDonagh.

Michael was last seen at 8pm on the evening of January 15 on the Main Street in Newbridge.

He is approximately 5ft 10” in height, of slight build with short brown hair.

When last seen he was wearing a black jacket with grey stripes, black tracksuit bottoms and black runners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gardaí in Newbridge Garda Station on 045 - 440180, the Garda Confidential Line or any Garda Station.