Missing for 3 months: Family of Cork woman Tina Satchwell appeal for information
Relatives of Tina Satchwell missing from Co Cork since March fear for her safety. See #3News @5.30 & b3 @7 & 10 pic.twitter.com/T3VNPIQ8XN— Paul Byrne (@PaulByrne_1) June 21, 2017
Half sister, Lorraine Howard, went on to describe the few details they had of the day she disappeared
“What we have heard is that she left the house. She sent her husband away to get her something in the shop and in that hour from when he went to the shop until he came home, she was missing with two bags packed, documents gone and disappeared off the earth. No one has seen or heard anything from that day on.
She went on: "Herself and her husband were always together, so for her not to be with him now at this stage and to be on her own somewhere, is completely out of character.”
Tina’s aunt, Margaret Maher, went on to appeal for the missing woman to just let them know if she was ok.
“If she can’t come home, just contact somebody and let us know she is ok, because we are really worried. Three months is a long time without any contact, nothing. We have nothing at all.”
Ms Maher went on to tell TV3 reporter, Paul Byrne, that after three months the family were starting to fear the worst.
“You’d be waiting for a phonecall, hoping its not bad news or anything, but after three months you are thinking that if she didn’t contact us after this, we are thinking the worst.”
Gardaí have said they are anxious to speak to anyone who may have seen or spoken with Mrs Satchwell since March 20. She is described as being about 5ft 6in tall with blonde shoulder-length hair, blue eyes and of medium build.