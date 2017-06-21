Missing for 3 months: Family of Cork woman Tina Satchwell appeal for information

The extended family of a Cork woman who has now been missing for over three months have made a heartfelt appeal for information relating to her mysterious disappearance.

Speaking to TV3 News this evening relatives of Tina Satchwell, 45, who lived in Youghal, Co Cork and who was last seen on March 20, spoke of their heartbreak at her mystery disappearance.

Relatives of Tina Satchwell missing from Co Cork since March fear for her safety. See #3News @5.30 & b3 @7 & 10 pic.twitter.com/T3VNPIQ8XN — Paul Byrne (@PaulByrne_1) June 21, 2017

Cousin Tina Howard said the last time she saw Tina she was happy and fine.

"We just talked and everything was normal ... Somebody out there has to know where she is or had to have seen her. Somebody has to know some bit of information. Somebody just doesn’t disappear like that." Half sister, Lorraine Howard, went on to describe the few details they had of the day she disappeared “What we have heard is that she left the house. She sent her husband away to get her something in the shop and in that hour from when he went to the shop until he came home, she was missing with two bags packed, documents gone and disappeared off the earth. No one has seen or heard anything from that day on. She went on: "Herself and her husband were always together, so for her not to be with him now at this stage and to be on her own somewhere, is completely out of character.” Tina’s aunt, Margaret Maher, went on to appeal for the missing woman to just let them know if she was ok. “If she can’t come home, just contact somebody and let us know she is ok, because we are really worried. Three months is a long time without any contact, nothing. We have nothing at all.” Ms Maher went on to tell TV3 reporter, Paul Byrne, that after three months the family were starting to fear the worst. “You’d be waiting for a phonecall, hoping its not bad news or anything, but after three months you are thinking that if she didn’t contact us after this, we are thinking the worst.”

Tina’s husband, Richard, reported her missing to local gardaí on March 24. The couple do not have children.

There have been no reported sightings of her since March 20.

Mrs Satchwell, nee Dingivan, is originally from St Bernard’s Place, Fermoy. She has been living in Youghal for around two years and is currently unemployed.

Gardaí have said they are anxious to speak to anyone who may have seen or spoken with Mrs Satchwell since March 20. She is described as being about 5ft 6in tall with blonde shoulder-length hair, blue eyes and of medium build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Midleton gardaí at (021) 4621550, or the Garda Confidential line 1800 666 111.

- Reporting: Stephen Rogers and digital desk staff