Missing Dublin teenager found safe and well
28/12/2016 - 15:41:54Back to Ireland Home
Update 6.20pm: James Fortune has been located safe and well.
Earlier: Gardaí are seeking the public's help in locating a teenager who has been missing since yesterday.
17-year-old James Fortune of Gracepark Meadows, Dublin 9 is described as 5ft 8in, of medium build with brown hair.
When last seen he was wearing a black jacket, black top, black trousers and white runners.
James is known to frequent the Blanchardstown and Finglas areas.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí.
Join the conversation - comment here