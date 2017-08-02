Missing Donegal man found safe and well

Latest: A man missing from Stillorgan in Dublin, has been found safe and well.

Earlier:

Gardaí are looking for help in finding a man missing from Stillorgan in Dublin.

57-year-old Joseph Bernard Kelly, who is originally from Donegal, was last seen at around 10am today in Ballinabolla in County Wexford.

He is believed to be cycling a bike with a trailer which has a yellow hood and he was wearing blue jeans and a red jacket under a dark overcoat.

He is described as being about 6ft 2" height, of slim build, with distinctive blue eyes, very tanned skin and speaks with a Donegal accent.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Blackrock Garda Station 01 666 5200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.