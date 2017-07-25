Missing couple found safe and well on Ballyhoura Mountains

A man and woman who had gone missing on the Ballyhoura Mountains have been found safe and well.

The man and woman, in their 50s and 60s, were walking with three other people on the mountain range on the Cork-Limerick border yesterday.

However, they got separated from the others at around 9.30pm last night and the rescue services were called.

The Valentia Coast Guard coordinated the search, which involved local gardaí and the Mallow Search and Rescue team, and found the couple at around 1am this morning.