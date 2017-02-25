Missing 56-year-old found safe and well
Update: Michelle Kearney has been located safe and well in Dublin.
Earlier: Gardaí are seeking assistance in locating 56-year-old Michelle Kearney.
Michelle was last seen in the Lucan area of Dublin on February 6 at 8.20pm.
When last seen she was wearing a long blue coat, black leggings, cream boots and a multi-coloured school bag.
She is 5ft 9in in height with blonde hair and hazel coloured eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gardaí.
