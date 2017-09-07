Missing 24-year-old found safe and well in Meath

Update 10.49pm: Stephen Monaghan has been located safe and well.

Gardaí are searching for a missing man in Meath.

24-year-old Stephen Monaghan from Oldcastle, was last seen in the Castlepollard area yesterday morning.

He is described as 5ft 8in height, of slim build and short dark hair.

When last seen he was wearing a blue hooded top, navy jeans and white runners. He was carrying a blue back pack along with a red bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kells Garda Station 046 9280820 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.