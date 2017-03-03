Missing 16-year-old found safe and well

Back to Ireland Home

Update 9.30pm: Tammy Dowdall has been located safe and well.

Earlier: Gardaí are reaching out to the public in an attempt to locate 16-year-old Tammy Dowdall.

Tammy, went missing in Cappaquin, Co Waterford on March 2.

The girl is 5ft and 6in with long brown hair and blue eyes and when last seen she was wearing a blue jumper, grey trousers, a maroon hoody and a black and red scarf.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dungarvan Garda Station or the Garda Confidential Line.
KEYWORDS: tammy dowdall, missing, 16 year old

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Ireland