Ministers set to give final approval for new national children's hospital
25/04/2017 - 06:36:30Back to Ireland Home
Ministers will reportedly give the final go-ahead for the building of the new national children's hospital tomorrow.
BAM Ireland has the contract for the project, which has an estimated price tag of nearly €1bn.
It is due to be completed on a site at St James' Hospital in Dublin by 2021.
The location is still the subject of controversy, with the Connolly for Kids campaign insisting Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown would be a better option.
Join the conversation - comment here