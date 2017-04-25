Ministers set to give final approval for new national children's hospital

Ministers will reportedly give the final go-ahead for the building of the new national children's hospital tomorrow.

BAM Ireland has the contract for the project, which has an estimated price tag of nearly €1bn.

It is due to be completed on a site at St James' Hospital in Dublin by 2021.

The location is still the subject of controversy, with the Connolly for Kids campaign insisting Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown would be a better option.