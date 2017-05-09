Ministers fail to discover if Ireland supported Saudi Arabia bid to join UN commission on women's rights

Independent ministers have failed in their bid to discover how Ireland voted in a contentious UN vote last month.

Three independent members of cabinet were unhappy at the secrecy around whether Ireland supported Saudi Arabia's bid to join a UN commission on women's rights.

The issue was raised during today's cabinet meeting, but Fine Gael is refusing to breach the idea of a secret ballot.

However they have agreed to tell independent ministers in future when 'red flag' issues are being raised at the UN.

Saudi Arabian women voting in late 2016.
