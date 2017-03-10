Ministers back Michael Noonan to remain in job during three commissions of investigation

Cabinet ministers are backing Michael Noonan to remain in his job while he deals with three commissions of investigation.

The finance minister has to deal with the Cregan Commission into siteserv, the Grace Inquiry and a soon-to-be-established investigation into NAMA.

Education Minister Richard Bruton says inquiries do not in any way impair the capacity of ministers to do their job.

And Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe says Michael Noonan has always done his job and been open to scrutiny.

"To go in and participate in a public accounts hearing in relation to Project Eagle and other matters, he himself decided to take what was then quite an unprecedented stance and go in and answer all questions in relation to the matter.

"It's typical of the way in which he has engaged fully in any questions in relation to his brief and discharged all of his duties to the Government and to the country in an excellent manner," said Donohoe.