Ministers accused of using gardaí as personal police following detention of blogger

Ministers have been accused of using gardaí as their personal police in the Dáil chamber this afternoon.

It follows the detention of a blogger while travelling through Dublin Airport last week.

The blogger was cautioned over a blog post questioning the personal business dealings of the Social Protection minister, Regina Doherty.

A spokesperson for the minister confirmed earlier this week that a Garda complaint had been made, and could not comment further.

Ruth Coppinger of Solidarity says the role of the Gardaí is sinister.

"In the blog she merely raised issues about the minister's dealings in a bankrupt company in 2009," she said.

"Is it now Government policy to attack anybody who criticises anyone in the Government on social media in this very sinister way?"