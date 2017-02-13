Ministerial-led events to discuss Irish response to Brexit

The implications of Brexit on human rights provisions in the Good Friday Agreement will be examined in a civic dialogue event organised by the Government.

Foreign Affairs Minister Charlie Flanagan, who is convening the "all-island dialogue" at Maynooth University today, said it would be an "extremely valuable" exercise.

Issues such as the peace accord's commitment to the European Convention on Human Rights will be assessed, as will the potential impact on human rights commissions on both sides of the border.

"As a co-guarantor of the Good Friday Agreement, the Government takes with the utmost seriousness our duty to ensure that all provisions of the Agreement are upheld and secured throughout the process of the UK's exit from the European Union," said Minister Flanagan.

"Today's sectoral dialogue is an extremely valuable opportunity to hear directly from experts and practitioners on how the human rights provisions in the Good Friday Agreement should best be protected and upheld throughout the Brexit process.

"The Good Friday Agreement is a shared framework to uphold and to utilise as we work together to manage the implications of Brexit."

The event is one of 14 ministerial-led events on different issues related to Brexit.

"The detailed work of government departments and agencies has been greatly enriched by a series of all-island sectoral civic dialogues," said Mr Flanagan.

The event comes ahead of the second plenary sitting of the Government's main Brexit forum on Friday.

"The UK's decision to leave the European Union raises significant and complex issues for the island of Ireland," said Minister Flanagan.

"It is essential that the Government hears from all parts of society on how to manage Brexit collectively on an all-island basis."