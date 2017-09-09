Minister targets lifting every child out of poverty in budget

The Minister for Employment and Social Protection has targeted lifting every child out of poverty in the Budget.

Regina Doherty re-iterated the government’s commitment as part of the Programme for Government to lift 113,000 children out of poverty by 2020.

But Minister Doherty feels that doesn’t go far enough, and promised budget measures to alleviate the situation.

"My target, and I won’t apologise for it, is to make sure in the budget we will look after the most vulnerable people in this country and right now they happen to be children."