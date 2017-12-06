Minister Shane Ross urged to ban rickshaws in Dublin

The Transport Minister Shane Ross is being asked to ban Rickshaws in Dublin city centre.

The unregulated passenger bikes are mostly used by people late at night and at the weekends.

Labour Senator Aodhán Ó Ríordáin believes they are dangerous.

He said: "They are causing untold potential danger to pedestrians, motorists and shoppers in Dublin city centre.

"They are completely unregulated."

He also fears that will only lead to a serious accident.

He said: "I would respectfully ask the leader to facilitate debate in this house with the Minister for Transport as to how we can either regulate rickshaws or outright ban them.

"Because it has come to a stage now where we are only waiting for a serious accident to take place in Dublin city centre."