Minister says government needs to play part in climate change policies after Donegal flooding

The Minister for Agriculture has said climate change could mean more extreme weather events such as the flooding seen in Donegal this week.

As many as 500 homes are believed to have been damaged by floods which have affected parts of the north-west since Tuesday.

Michael Creed believes the government need to meet their global responsibility to tackle the effects of climate change.

"I think with climate change we are going to see more extreme weather events of this kind and it is questionable what any State and what this government can do," he said.

"The most important thing is that the government responds appropriately and it is also important in the bigger picture context that we play our part in terms of the appropriate policies to deal with climate change."

Meanwhile, Donegal County Council offices are remaining open today to help people affected by the flooding.

Road repair crews have been working hard to re-open the main routes hit by flood damage.

Director of Services of Donegal County Council, John McLoughlin, has said a lot of roads have re-opened.

"In terms of roads and people getting around, a lot of the road connections have re-opened so people are now getting around even though they have a bit of a detour to take.