Minister refuses to confirm if Maire Whelan was at Cabinet table when her appointment was discussed

Minister Charlie Flanagan has refused to confirm reports that former Attorney General Maire Whelan remained at the Cabinet table while her nomination to the Court of Appeal was discussed.

"I'm quite satisfied that in these circumstances, surrounding this appointment, the current and proper procedures were employed from start to finish," he said.

Charlie Flanagan

The Government also refused to confirm whether there were other applicants for the vacant judge's job.

The current [Flangan] and former Justice Ministers [Frances Fitzgerald] also refused to say which Ministers were told of the plans - or even who came up with her name as a nominee.

In a heated late-night Dáil debate over Ms Whelan's appointment, Opposition TDs were told that Cabinet discussions had to remain confidential.