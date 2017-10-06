Minister plans to remove restrictions on building heights in Ireland's cities

High rise apartment blocks could be on the way as the Government has scrapped height restrictions for city buildings.

They are also getting rid of the mandatory requirement to have car parking spaces in apartment buildings.

They plan to develop communal housing blocks for young professionals, in a similar set up to student accommodation.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy will also seek to bring down the cost of building apartments, by reducing the requirement for parking spaces in new builds.

Announcing the proposal, he insisted that people do not need the expense of a car that is “lying idle” in cities where there is sufficient public transport on offer.

Mr Murphy said: "The onus will be on the developer to prove why there should be car-parking places provided in apartment buildings.

“Basically we are going to remove the requirement that there should be any parking spaces at all.

“I have also announced my intention to remove the numerical height when it comes to restrictions for building apartments.

“This is to make sure that we have viable high density developments - particularly in our city centre cores.”

Speaking this morning, Minister Eoghan Murphy said the height restriction on apartment blocks in place in cities around the country “does not make sense” – however he warned there will be no free-for-all for high rise developments, should the restrictions be eased.

Minister Murphy called for more studio and one-bed apartments as well as specialist developments for older people and down-sizers.

He said he is also considering communal living apartment blocks – similar to those used for student accommodation – for young professionals.

“We have to free ourselves from the mindset that everyone will live in a three-bedroom house at every stage of their lives,” he told the conference.