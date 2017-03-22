Minister outlines intention to scrap HSE as part of eight-point plan for health sector

The Health Minister Simon Harris has said it is his intention to scrap the HSE as part of a plan for the future of Ireland's healthcare.

Mr Harris has been outlining an eight-point plan to an Oireachtas Committee, which is largely based on the development of Hospital Groups and Community Health Organisations.

He says "big, transformational change" is needed to secure the future of good quality healthcare.

Minister Harris believes looking at the HSE's future is a key part of that.

He said: "Once statutory responsibilities and accountabilities are devolved from the centre to hospital and community organisations, dismantle the HSE and replace it with a much leaner national health agency.

"But in the interim, because we can't wait for all this to happen, reform the existing legislation within which the HSE operates to improve its governance structure."