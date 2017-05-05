Minister Harris to speak at final day of INMO conference

The Minister for Health Simon Harris is due to address the final day of the Irish Nurses and Midwives' Organisation conference in Wexford today.

Yesterday, delegates backed a motion for nurses to have the same pay and hours as other professionally qualified public servants.

The INMO warned that they're ready to take strike action if their demand for pay parity is not met in upcoming talks.

They've also been calling on the government to do more to recruit and retain nurses, as well as make nursing a more attractive profession.