Minister for Health 'out of touch' with public over new National Maternity Hospital

The Magdalene Survivors Together group says the Minister for Health is totally out of touch with the majority of people in Ireland over the new National Maternity Hospital.

They say the proposed 'gifting' of the new hospital to the Sisters of Charity has angered many women who passed through the religious order's institutions in the past.

Chairman Stephen O'Riordan, says they are calling for the minister's resignation.

"Their faith and their ethical views and the code of practice of how they operate as an organisation is in complete contrast to how the majority of women might feel in the context of receiving medical care.

"If that is not a reason for us to be really concerned then the Minister doesn't understand the role or conflict of interest."