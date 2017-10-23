Minister for Finance to meet three bank executives over tracker mortgage scandal

The Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe will meet the executives of three banks across the course of today about the tracker mortgage scandal.

Mr Donohoe will brief the Cabinet at a meeting this evening - the threat of extra taxes on the banks has already been made by the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar if redress and compensation is not satisfactory by Christmas.

The executives of KBC, Permanent TSB and Bank of Ireland will be the first of the bankers that wrongly took customers off trackers to meet Mr Donohoe.

The Minister has convened separate meetings with the three banks, but the what exactly he will threaten is the question.

Their weekly Cabinet meeting is a day early to facilitate the Taoiseach travelling to Paris tomorrow to meet President Macron, and the Cabinet is also expected to sign off on fresh white collar crime legislation this evening.

For Mr Donohoe there will be more bank executives coming into his office on Wednesday.