Minister Donohoe says resolution can be reached on water charges

Update 11.44am: The Public Expenditure Minister says a resolution can be reached on water charges.

It comes as the special Oireachtas committee on water is meeting in a bid to reach an agreement ahead of the publication of its report.

Fine Gael is worried the current format will lead to fines from the EU, with Fianna Fáil believing their legal advice says otherwise.

Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe says a deal can be reached: "I am confident that if all parties in the Dáil, but particularly Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil, that the space is there to find resolution on the matter.

"The public expects this matter to be dealt with."

Earlier: An Oireachtas Committee is due to sign off today on its recommendations to abolish water charges and allow refunds for customers.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin and his party colleagues want the Government to bring in legislation to enact the report, but Fine Gael is insisting that the committee's findings represent a breach of EU law.

Sinn Féin TD Eoin O'Broin says Fine Gael has previously committed to legislate for whatever the Committee proposes.

"Today the water Committee will hopefully meet for the final time," he said.

"We have a full draft report, and there is a clear majority that the committee is going to support it so what Sinn Féin would like to see, irrespective of the difficulties between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, the committee, meets, votes on the report and then the report goes to the Dáil for full debate on Thursday."