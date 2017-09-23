Minister defends Government's response to housing crisis

Minister Eoghan Murphy has today defended the Government's efforts to tackle the housing crisis.

The Housing Minister insisted that the Rebuilding Ireland policy, which sets out a number of strategies to increase supply and boost social housing, is being implemented.

It comes as over 90,000 people are on the social housing waiting list.

Minister Eoghan Murphy said that progress is being made.

"As we do with the housing list, it's not just about completely new builds, it's also about using the housing assistance payment and the private market as well," he said.

"And we have, over the course of the Rebuilding Ireland plan, we're going to deliver at least 47,000 new social housing homes for people on the housing list, but we'll continue to build beyond that plan."