Minister criticised for lack of updates on Irish Water

The Housing Minister has been challenged by residents in County Louth over water shortages.

Eoghan Murphy visited the ruptured pipe which is causing the outages and said he is 'quite confident’ it will be fixed soon.

He also apologised to the thousands of people in the North East which have been affected by the crisis.

Minister Murphy was challenged by one resident in Stameen Estate in Drogheda.

"It's disappointing how Irish water didn't seem to take the problem seriously until about Sunday evening," he said.

To which the Housing Minster responded that it was a big crisis for Irish Water.

"I can address that now, essentially this is the biggest crisis Irish Water has faced since its establishment," he said.

"On Sunday after that third fix failed it became a crisis that required national response."