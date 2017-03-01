Minister apologises to all who suffered abuse in State care

Minister of State for Disability Issues has apologised to anyone who suffered abuse while in State-sanctioned care.

Finian McGrath said that he wants to see people held accountable following the release of two reports into the 'Grace' case.

The documents outline how a disabled woman was left in an abusive foster home, despite a series of opportunities to remove her.

The HSE is promising "'the full rigours" of disciplinary procedures will follow if staff involved are found to have a case to answer.

Minister McGrath said that Grace will be prioritised in a new commission of inquiry.

"I'd like to apologise to Grace, her family and friends, and all who suffered any abuse under the care of the State," he said.

"Because from my point of view, it's unacceptable, it's not good enough, and I want to strongly emphasise my concerns about these serious allegations.

"We need to establish the facts in the commission, get to the truth, and then have decisive action."